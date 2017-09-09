HYDERABAD: Vehemently opposing the state government’s decision to form farmers’ committees in each village on nomination basis to guide the government machinery while conducting Comprehensive Land Survey, all opposition parties led by Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram have announced a series of demonstrations against the State’s move.

Leaders of all the parties including Kodandaram dubbed the State’s decision as an effort to revive the notorious Patel-Patwari system in village administration. “By appointing farmers’ committees comprising TRS leaders, the State government appears to be planning to reintroduce the Patel-Patwari system. Telangana is already witnessing autocracy under CM KCR. The government is setting up farmers’ committees with TRS members in order to strengthen the ruling party at grassroots level,” Kodandaram said, while addressing an all-party meet held at Press Club here on Friday.