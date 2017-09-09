HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education asked all higher and technical education institutions to install television or projectors to enable students to watch what could be a ‘life-changing’ address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11.



The day marks BJP icon Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebrations and the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s address at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago. Narendra Modi will address students on the occasion. Under instructions from the MHRD, both UGC and AICTE have issued directives to institution including, IITs and IIMs for the event ‘Young Event, New India - Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Siddhi’.



However, varsities in the city are not even aware of the circular and are yet to forward it to their affiliated colleges.Officials of University of Hyderabad, Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, told Express that they were not aware of any such circular.