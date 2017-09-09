HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday suggested to the advocate generals of AP and Telangana to find an amicable solution regarding the fate of 1,242 employees of various power utilities of both the states who have been relieved from Telanagana and asked to report at AP. The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice MSK Jaiswal made this suggestion while dealing with cases filed by these employees. In 2015, 1,242 electricity employees approached the high court challenging the guidelines issued by the Telangana government for distribution of staff between AP and Telangana. The HC had constituted a committee headed by retired judge Justice Dharmadhikari to make some recommendations to resolve the issue and the committee had submitted its report to the government.



Later, both the state governments were not prepared to implement the recommendations of the committee. For the past several months, these employees have been paid salaries by both the states in the ratio of 48:52 without entrusting any duties to them. The cases have been placed before the specially constituted bench to deal with the matter. On Friday, when the matter came up for hearing, the bench asked both the advocates generals to find a way out by having wide ranging discussions.