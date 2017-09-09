NIZAMABAD : Medical and Health department is facing new demands from women even as it is implementing KCR Kit scheme to encourage institutional deliveries in government hospitals. Women want the scheme to be extended to all BPL women married to persons from other states and delivered in government hospitals in their native places. Women are eligible to claim the facility for two deliveries and the amount would be transferred to the woman’s account in four stages.



Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have borders with Maharashtra and Karnataka. Several families have relations with nearby villages in other states. Women come to their native village for deliveries and they are utilising nearby government hospital facilities but they are ineligible to get KCR Kit scheme.

On Thursday in charge District Collector A Ravindar Reddy inspected Government General Hospital (GGH) where he received several requests from women in this regard.



A Muslim minority woman from Nanded district was one of those who made this request with the Collector. Some women said women from other states who delivered in government hospitals in Nizamabad or Kamareddy district are unable to utilise even the Union government’s financial assistance of Rs 6,000 for two deliveries. District Medical and Health officials received similar requests from several areas in Nizamabad district like Naveepet and Renjal mandals. Kamareddy district officials received similar requests in Jukkal Assembly constituency.



District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Venkat said they are selecting beneficiaries according to their Aadhaar card and the husband’s nativity and woman who married an other state person is not eligible under the scheme. He said the issue was discussed in state level meetings but they have not received any fresh guidelines.He said around 2,200 deliveries take place in government hospitals in the district and out of that other state women are not more than a hundred.