MANCHERIAL :Two Class 8 students of the state government-run Gurukul school at Luxettipet in Mancherial district allegedly attempted suicide on Saturday morning. According to the father of one of the girls, the attempt was triggered by ragging from seniors.

The two girls of the Social Welfare Residential School for Girls in Luxettipet reportedly consumed acid at the school. School authorities rushed them to the local government hospital. They were then shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal, before being finally taken to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad for better treatment. One of the girls is from Ellaram village, and the other from Nirmal in the district.

Though doctors at MGM Hospital said the condition of the girls was stable, their parents told media that they had been told the girls were critical. Sources said the girls were being ragged by students in Class 9 and 10 for past three months. On Saturday, during breakfast a war of words reportedly broke out between the girls and the senior students. However, Luxettipet SI B Sammiah said there was no ragging involved in the case.