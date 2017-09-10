SANGAREDDY: At a Lok Adalat programme held in district court at Sangareddy on Saturday, United Medak district judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthy said laws were for the convenience of the people and should be used to get justice. The judge also solved a 61-year-old pending property dispute case in the Lok Adalat. He called both the parties and their lawyers and the case was solved through compromise.

Both the parties thanked the judge for mediating to solve the case which was continuing for the last 61 years. The judge said that through compromise, both the parties won the case and their valuable time was saved.



District first class additional judge Laxmi Kameswhari said since the last month, they were working on the case and added that no one should get loss in property dispute case and distribution should be equal. District second class additional judge Bhuvaneshwari Raju said clients should solve their cases through compromise as it saves time and effort.

The district judge conducted pre-counseling session to solve most of the cases through Lok Adalat, said M Bhavani, district legal service authority secretary. As many as 307 cases were solved in the Lok Adalat on Saturday and compensation of Rs.1,40,39,000 was paid to the victims. Judges Shayamsri, Maheshnadh, Bar Association president Veeranna Patil, lawyers P Ramarao were present.

78 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC

Hyderabad: As many as 78 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held at the High Court here on Saturday. High Court judges PV Sanjay Kumar, G Shyam Prasad and T Rajani and retired judge GV Seethapathy presided over the benches of the Lok Adalat. According to the High Court legal services committee, the settled cases included 37 motor accident cases, 22 pre-litigation cases, 13 writ petitions, two criminal revision cases, two appeal suits, one criminal and another civil revision petition involving an amount of about `3 crore as compensation benefiting about 300 persons.