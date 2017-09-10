HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: Congress and TDP, which have been accusing the state government of forming Farmers’ Committees in the state with TRS leaders, have decided to approach courts against the state government’s order constituting such committees on nomination basis, which will guide state machinery while carrying out proposed “Comprehensive Land Survey”. While addressing Congress Party workshop at Shamshabad on Saturday, TPCC working president Bhatti Vikramarka said his party would challenge government’s move in courts.

“These committees are being formed with TRS leaders.

These committees are being formed to work for the benefit of the ruling party in the next general elections,” TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged in the meeting. He made it clear that all the opposition parties would together fight against such move.Likewise, accusing TS government of creating rift between farmers through farmers’ committees, Warangal district TDP leaders too announced that they would approach court against this move.

They said they had decided to set up their own farmers’ committees in revenue villages. Disclosing this to media in Warangal, TDP senior leader Revuri Prakash Reddy and general secretary E Mallesham said system through which farmers’ coordination committee members were being selected was creating rift between ryots.