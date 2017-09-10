KHAMMAM: National Schedule Caste Commission member K Ramulu has expressed his anguish over political interference in SC/ST atrocity cases.e opined that the government should give priority to welfare of SC/ST people by implementing all government welfare schemes. He said that many people were still landless and homeless in the country. Meanwhile, he reviewed the welfare schemes on Saturday which are being implemented by the state and Union governments for the SC and ST people in the district. He opined that SC and ST should have equality in the society and government should work towards it.



If SC and ST people have better education, there will be 100 per cent development, he said. Though the state and Union governments are allotting huge funds, the fruits of the welfare scheme would reach the people when officials work hard, Ramulu pointed out.He instructed the officials to take immediate measures in SC and ST atrocity cases and ensure victims should get justice. He further instructed the officials to construct separate kalyanamandapams for SC and ST children marriages .

He instructed the police department to take stringent steps to curb harassment of SC and ST people and also ensure that the communities live in better conditon.



Ramulu said that he noticed that there were no proper roads and basic amenities at Ravinutala SC colony in Madhira mandal during his visit in the district. He asked the officials to take immeidate steps.

District collector DS Lokesh Kumar said that government was implementing all welfare schemes to all SC and ST people in the district. He said that the roads works have been taken up in Ravinutala village and as many as 830 labs are being constructed in Bonkal mandal.Khammam police commissioner Tafseer Iqbal noted that law and order was under control in the district. He said that the department was giving top priority to SC and ST atrocity cases. He said that this year 37 cases have been registered and charge sheet have been filed on 17 cases and 19 cases.