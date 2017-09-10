HYDERABAD: Heavy complaints on the glitch-ridden IT backbone of the new tax regime has forced the GST Council to further extend deadlines for the filing of final GST returns by a month. The Council also revised rates downward for 30 items, while hiking the cess on mid-sized and large automobiles by 2, 5 and 7 per cent depending engine size and segment.The issues with the portal has also prompted the Council to constitute a Group of Ministers to monitor and resolve the IT challenges being faced.



The decision to extend deadlines came even as the Council meeting in Hyderabad was accompanied by protests from local industry groups, who said that they are “facing severe problems while filing the returns”. Consequently, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said that for companies with turnover of over `100 crore, the last date for filing GSTR-1 (that summarizes all outward supplies) for the month of July will be October 3. For the rest, it will be October 10.



“For GSTR-1,2,3, we are giving a long rope and we are staggering the return filing date for July,” Adhia said. Dates for filing GSTR 1, 2, 3 returns for August are to be notified later. As of Friday, over 45 lakh GSTR-3B, 17 lakh GSTR-1 and over 13 crore invoices had been filed on the GSTN portal. Earlier this week, the date of final return filing for GSTR-1 had been extended to September 10 in view of rush in invoice uploading, instead of September 5 earlier.During the meeting, the Council also reviewed tax on 65 items, with tax rate being decreased on more than 30 goods like idli dosa batter, dried tamarind, plastic rain coats, agarbathis, handicrafts, khadi fabric sold through the state-owned KVICs.



The Council has also rationalised taxes on automobiles, increasing the GST compensation cess on high-end vehicles and SUVs. A 2 per cent additional cess will be levied on mid-sized cars, 5 per cent on large cars and 7 per cent on SUVs, taking the total incidence of taxation to around pre-GST levels.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that there will be no change in cess for small petrol and diesel cars. “... status quo will be maintained on small petrol and diesel cars” even though they are taxed 3 per cent lower under the GST regime compared to earlier, he said.