HYDERABAD: The final round of web counselling for admissions to degree colleges, which ended on Saturday, saw over 2,500 options being exercised by the students till late in the evening. The list of allocated seats will be uploaded on September 11 and students have to report to their respective colleges by September 12 and 13.With over 2,14,536 seats lying vacant in 1,088 government and private degree colleges at the end of previous round, the Telangana State Council Higher Education(TSCHE) had decided on Wednesday to conduct another round of web counselling for students who could not secure any seats in the earlier phases of counselling.