HYDERABAD: A steady stream of complaints on the glitch-ridden IT backbone of the new tax regime, the GSTN portal, has forced the GST Council to further extend deadlines for filing final GST returns. The Council on Saturday also revised rates downward for 30 items, while hiking the cess on mid-sized and large automobiles by two, five and seven per ce­nt, depending on the engine size and seg­m­ent.

The problems faced by taxpayers on the GSTN portal has also prompted the Council to constitute a Group of Ministers to monitor and resolve the challenges being faced.



The decision to extend deadlines came even as the Council meeting in Hyderabad was marred by protests from local industry groups, who said that they were “facing severe problems while filing the returns”. Consequently, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said that for companies with a turnover of over `100 crore, the last date for filing GSTR-1 (summarising all outward supplies) for the month of July will be October 3. For the rest, the deadline will be October 10.



“For GSTR-1,2,3, we are giving a lo­­ng rope and staggering the return filing date for July,” Adhia said. Dates for filing GSTR-1, 2, 3 returns for Aug­ust will be notified later. As of Frid­ay, over 45 lakh GSTR-3B, 17 lakh GSTR-1 and over 13 crore invoices had been filed on the GSTN portal. Earlier this week, the date of final return filing for GSTR-1 had been exte­n­ded to September 10 in view of rush in invoice uploading, instead of September 5.



During the meeting, the Council continued the process of tax rational­isation, reviewing GST on 65 items and reducing tax rates on more than 30 goods, including idli dosa batter, dried tamarind, plastic raincoats, agarbathis, handicrafts and khadi fabric, sold by state-owned Khadi and Village Industries Co­m­mission.

The Council also rationalised taxes on automobiles, increasing the GST cess on high-end vehicles and SUVs. A two per cent additional cess will be levied on mid-sized cars, five per cent on large cars and seven per cent on SUVs, taking total tax incidence to pre-GST levels, Finance Minister Ar­u­n Jaitley said. However, GST on sm­­all petrol and diesel cars have been ke­­pt unchanged, even though they are taxed three per cent lower under the GST regime compared to earlier.