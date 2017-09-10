MAHBUBNAGAR: The work being undertaken under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme will see the implementation of a new policy. The policy will be implemented following a recommendation of Niti Aayog , the national policy formulator of the country. As part of the policy, the state government is planning to expand the scope of the scheme by including different kinds of works. Currently, the implementing authorities of the scheme are executing only one kind of works, which is leading to lapse of funds allotted under the flagship programme of the Central government.



The district has a total of 2,93,258 job card holders under the scheme. Of this, 1,11,146 job card holders are regularly taking part in the works. The authorities have now decided to turn the scheme into a farmer friendly scheme and help ryots to get rid of their financial problems. The agriculture related works like harvesting of crops will be included in the scheme in the coming days. The state government has decided to include these works under the scheme after it had observed that implementation of NREGA scheme has resulted in shortage of farm labourers as they began to take part in the scheme works. The shortage of the farm labourers turned the agriculture related activities expensive crippling the already financially weak farmers.



The Niti Aayog observed this and asked all the state governments and the Central government to take steps and help the farmers by coming up with a pro-farmer policy. As a result, the state government has decided to include almost all agricultural works under the scheme and help the farmers. Currently some agriculture related works like construction of check dams, farm ponds, land levelling works and the plantation of saplings on the banks of the agriculture lands are being done under the scheme. The list will now see the addition of more number works in the coming days.