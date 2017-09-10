HYDERABAD: For walkers and visitors to major parks in the twin cities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has provided another facility _ outdoor open gyms in six major parks. The GHMC maintains 17 major parks. Municipal commissioner B Janardhan Reddy has appealed to the citizens to make use of the gyms free of cost. Private gyms charge exorbitantly for using their fitness equipment. The corporation proposes to establish more such outdoor gyms in other parks in the coming days.

The open gyms have cost the GHMC around `50.59 lakh.