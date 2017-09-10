HYDERABAD: With close to 1,000 FP (Fair Price) shops in the State inoperative for want of dealers, the Civil Supplies department is now chalking out plans to send Public Distribution System (PDS) stock to beneficiaries by postal courier and other modes in villages with no functional FP shop. “We are trying to reopen the shops. Even if there are no bidders, the department will make all arrangements to send the monthly stock to the beneficiaries by courier, in trucks, passenger autos accompanied by an official in rural areas, lambada tandas and other hamlets,” an official said. The modalities are yet to be worked out. With beneficiaries entitled to 6kg of rice per person for `1 and 500gm of sugar and dal per family a month, this could be a costly affair.



Officials say that with the introduction of electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) systems and plugging of loopholes, profits have fallen for those operating the shops and dealers have lost interest in running them. “There are close to 17,500 FP shops in the State, of which about 1000 ration shops are not functioning due to lack of dealer interest, especially in rural areas,” said Civil Supplies Commissioner CV Anand. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits alone, close to 250 dealers voluntarily cancelled their licenses after introduction of e-POS, he said, adding that e-POS devices will be installed in all FP shops in the State by November. Introduction of e-POS in 8,546 shops in 14 districts has saved the department `1,270 crore.

A four-member family would get about 25kg in rations. India Post charges local tariff for Express parcel of `30 up to 500 gm. Every additional 500 gm up to 5kgs is charged at `8 and every 500 gm above that at `10. Logistic post will cost `50 per kg with a docket fee of `100 and other charges.