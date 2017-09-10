HYDERABAD: With high number of Swine Flu cases recorded in Maharashtra, orders were passed to take up surveillance in Telangana districts which border with the neighbouring state. As part of surveillance, district surveillance officers (DSO) will check if anyone suffering from Swine Flu symptoms has not opted for treatment, or if anyone who had symptoms has died. The situation will be scrutinised at Adilabad,Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal,Komaram Bheem districts.



This year, as per latest statistics available with the State Health department, out of 929 deaths in India, 404 were recorded in Maharashtra, 190 in Gujarat. In Telangana, 18 deaths were reported. A total of 22 positive cases were recorded in the Telugu State on Saturday On Friday, a review meeting was held in Hyderabad between national and State health officials where incidence of Swine Flu in Maharashtra and number of cases in bordering districts were discussed. From January 1 to September 6, 11 positive flu cases were recorded in Adilabad, 19 in Nizamabad. While 800 cases were diagnosed in Hyderabad.