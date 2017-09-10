HYDERABAD: Congress leaders, who have been dreaming of launching a TV channel and a newspaper exclusively for their party right from the days of N Kiran Kumar Reddy government in the erstwhile united state, have finally resolved to realise their “big dream” at least in the new state of Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced that it decided to set up a TV channel and a daily for the party as other media was not carrying news relating to the Congress, properly.



“We have decided to launch our own TV and daily in order to propagate the Congress ideology among people as well as to expose the failures of the TRS government. Following CM KCR’s direct threats issued to media houses, now, neither any newspaper nor any TV is showing the failures of the government,” TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said during a day-long workshop held at Mallika Convention Hall in Shamshabad on Saturday.



Uttam announced that the party would soon launch a bus yatra across the State, soon, besides undertaking “Badugula Atma Gaurava Yatra” to express solidarity with the Nerella victims. He also launched a unique App called “Shakti” which would directly connect all Congress cadre with the the TPCC leadership.



Uttam Vs Komatireddy brothers

Congress Party’s training programme organised for its cadre at Shamshabad on how to undertake agitations against government’s failures, has become a forum for undertaking competitive protests by the followers of TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and the associates of Komatireddy brothers, who have been opposing Uttam’s leadership. Komatireddy brothers- Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, left the venue abruptly along with their supporters, even as Uttam was addressing the cadres.