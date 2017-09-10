HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission wants students of all higher educational institutions in India to listen to prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Deendayal Research Institute in New Delhi on Monday, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address to the World Parliament of Religions at Chicago in the USA. The programme is titled ‘Young India, New India - A resurgent nation: From Sankalp to Siddhi’, according to a circular released by the UGC.



Universities in the state are making all arrangements on their campuses to ensure seamless broadcast of Modi’s speech. However, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University here has not received the UGC circular till Saturday. Officials of Osmania University said that they received the circular on Friday and that arrangements would be made for beaming the speech at all campus colleges.

The same has been conveyed to all affiliated and constituent colleges. Central universities in the city have also made arrangements for the same.



As per the UGC circular, Modi will address the nation to remind people of the relevance and significance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in the backdrop of today’s social milieu. The circular further says that hearing the speech will enable the youth to “absorb the essence of Swami Vivekananda’s messages to the world for their own educational, career and spiritual growth”. It directs the vice-chancellors of all universities and heads of higher educational institutions to arrange TV, projection and other facilities at a common place on the campus, and to encourage students as well as teachers to participate in the event.

While the West Bengal government has opposed the move of showing the speech in its state universities, there is no such opposition in Telangana.