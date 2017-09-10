HYDERABAD: In what could be seen as a slap on the face of the State government, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Telangana government’s calculations regarding GST rate on works’ contracts were wrong. “Your calculation is not correct,” Jaitley told the State government at the GST Council meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“We have already reduced the GST on works’ contracts from 18 per cent to 12 per cent in the last GST Council meeting,” he said. Jaitley said that if the GST was cut to 5 per cent, the State government would actually have to pay contractors more in the form of input tax credits. However, State Finance Minister E Rajender evinced hope the demand would be considered at the next GST Council meeting. Jaitley offered some solace by expanding definition of works’ contracts as TS had demanded. “We have expanded definition that construction of all government buildings being executed by government agencies will come under works’ contracts,” he said.