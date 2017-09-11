KHAMMAM: A four-member team led by additional director of medical and health department from Hyderabad visited Maturipet and Nagulvoncha villages in the district and enquired about dengue fever and interacted with people.

‘Express’ published news article about rise in the cases of dengue fever in the district on Friday .

Chief secretary SP Singh and principle secretary of medical and health department instructed officials to visit Khammam district and submit report on dengue fever’s severity.

On the direction of chief secretary and principle secretary additional director of medical and health Dr Prabhavathi, Dr Madhav, general medicine, Dr Madhusudhan, pediatrician of Gandhi hospital and state consultant Sanjeeva Reddy visited Nagulvoncha and interacted with people and dengue-affected people. The team also visited houses of affected and observed the condition of houses and surroundings and also gave some suggestions to them.

Later, they visited Maturipet village where dengue cases are high and interacted with people. The team enquired about the number of camps organised by the district medical and health officials to prevent dengue and other fevers. Later they visited primary health centre and inquired about the availability of doctors and medicines and the number of patients visiting on a daily basis. While interacting with people and sarpanches in both villages, the doctors team said that people should not panic about dengue fevers as it can be cured.

Speaking to media, the team said that all medical facilities are available at government hospitals and there are arrangements for conducting tests. They appealed to the public to not approach RMPs as they would create panic and better consult government doctors and get treatment on free of cost.