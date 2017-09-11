HYDERABAD: Calling for reforms in the Indian legal system, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that while the Indian constitution was written based on the understanding of Bharatiya ethos of our founding fathers, many of the laws that we are still using are based on the foreign sources.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing

people during silver jubilee celebrations

of ABAP in Hyderabad on Sunday

| sathya keerthi

“This is something we must address. We should draw from the deep wisdom of our seers. Our Neeti Shastra has a lot to offer which modern day law makers should take a leaf out,” said Bhagwat, while speaking at the valedictory programme of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad (ABAP) held here on Sunday.

He also advocated for bringing in reforms in the education system so as to make it to be based on morality for the masses. Drawing lessons from the history, Bhagwat said, “Birsa Munda and 400 other tribal people were tried by the British for their battle against the British. Unfortunately, what the tribals were saying was being misinterpreted and there was a huge gap between what the judge was saying and what the accused were saying.

This gap even today has not been resolved and the gap remains as it is. Our justice system’s ambit is under legal framework but may be at time what is legal may not be morally right.” He pitched for the transformation of India’s legal system by working towards the problems poor and deprived are facing.