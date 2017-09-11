SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi praised the state government’s flagship programme, Mission Bhagiratha, aimed at providing piped drinking water to every household.

“I will explain to our CM about the achievements of the TS government, particularly Mission Bhagiratha. We will take steps to implement similar programmes in our state including Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

Sushil Modi, who was in Hyderabad in connection with GST council meeting, on Sunday visited several villages in Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddpet district, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

During his tour, the Bihar Deputy CM examined TS government’s development programmes and expressed happiness about ongoing works. He also visited the pylon which was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi to mark the water grid project in the same constituency, earlier. “The state government’s decision to supply drinking water to every house in the state by spending D47,000 crore in three years period is a great move,’’ he commented.

Later, he visited the education hub where all the educational institution buildings situated at one place. After that, Modi visited Punjagutta police station and interacted with police officials. He tried to know about the functioning the model police station, which utilsies technology.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, who was in Hyderabad on Sunday, said Telangana’s Health schemes would be implemented in their state too.