KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD: A day after TRS Rajya Sabha member D Sriniva’s son Arvind had called on him in New Delhi and fixed the mahoorat for joining the Saffron party, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said since BJP was the only alternative for the ruling TRS in the state, a lot of leaders, belonging to other parties, were showing interest to join the party.

“Party president Amit Shah has formulated strategies for strengthening the party in the state. Leaders belonging to many parties are in touch with us. They are waiting to join the party,” Rao said, while addressing media in Karimnagar on Sunday. According to him, party leadership would be shortly appointing constituency-wise leaders to strengthen the party in TS. Taking strong exception to TRS government for not celebrating the Hyderabad State Liberation Day officially on September 17, Muralidhar Rao said his party would not rest till the government celebrates the occasion officially.

Protests soon against Farmers’ Committees, says Laxman

In a separate press conference held in Nizamabad, party state unit chief K Laxman said Union home minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations to be held on September 17 in Nizambad. He inspected Polytechnic College grounds, where BJP would be holding a public meeting on Sept 17.

He strongly opposed Farmers’ Coordination Committees being formed by the government from village level to district level. “On this issue, BJP will organise state wide protests on September 13 and the party will work with other political parties under the leadership of TJAC,’’ he said. The leader also demanded that the state government release a white paper on the funds released to the local bodies in the last three years.