HYDERABAD: All 72 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana would get a green facelift as the World Bank has come forward to provide funds to the tune of Rs 250 crore under Urban Green Environment Project.

The World Bank has primarily accepted the state government’s Green Environment plan for all the ULBs except Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The state government asked ULBs to submit detailed project reports on five issues of their respective ULBs.

Under Green Environment plan initiative, Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore would be spent on each municipality while Rs 4 crore would be spent on municipal corporations.

Each ULB should submit five works related to greenery—developing a green belt, one major lake beautification, one new major park, dump yard beautification, smruthivanams, green grave yards development etc.

Sources told Express that under open spaces for plantation and dump yard periphery covering 1,235 acres of land, Rs 64.98 crore has been earmarked where Rs 5.2 lakh per acre will be spent. Under 135 open spaces for park development, Rs 67.50 crore will be utilsied. As many as 95 Smruthivanams in 94.70 acres would be developed in the ULBs for which 28.41 crore has been earmarked, i.e., Rs 30 lakh per acre.

Children parks

About 101 children parks would be developed in 100 acres costing around Rs 40.20 crore.

Tree Parks

Under open spaces for tree parks, ULBs would be asked for identification of vacant government lands and open spaces. The surveyors of ULBs concerned will identify the vacant lands and will give geo tag numbers for developing greenery. Trained people will identify the plants and trees as per the choice of people.

Dump yards

For open spaces in dump yards, ULBs will be asked to identify 1 to 3 acres of open places which are not covered in any other schemes and where tree planting is necessary in the existing dump yards. Works such as fencing, leveling the ground, bore well for water source, formation of walking tracks will be take up.

For development of 135 parks, works would be taken up in 135 acres at the rate of Rs 50 lakh per acre. It includes one year of maintenance.

Smruthivanams

For developing 95 Smruthivanams, 1 to 3 acres of land would be selected for each Smruthivanam. Works would be taken up at Rs 30 lakh per acre with an estimated cost of Rs 28.41 crore, which include one year of maintenance.