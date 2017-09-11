WARANGAL: The sudden death of Wardhanapet ACP Durgaiah Yadav due to swine flu has shocked the entire Warangal police fraternity. Commissioner G Sudheer Babu expressed shock and sadness over the ACP’s demise.

“It is very hard to believe that Durgaiah Yadav is no more. I was expecting him to join the duty soon. He was a hard working and upright officer who worked with commitment. His death has taken away a good officer from us,” Sudheer Babu said.

Durgaiah Yadav was undergoing treatment in Max Care hospital in Hanamkonda for last few days and when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Last night his condition became critical and he breathed his last on Sunday morning. As soon as the news of his death reached Warangal, the entire police family went into deep sorrow. Officials went to his residence and consoled his family members.

Senior police officials could not believe that their colleague was no more. His subordinate described him as a good and hardworking officer. His batch mates were in deep sorrow over their friends’ untimely death. “We cannot believe it. I met him a few days back. Today I hear this news. I will mis him a lot,” said a batch mate. Duraiah’s friendly nature made him popular among his colleagues.