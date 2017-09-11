HYDERABAD: A Telangana woman, Edukulla Akhila, who was allegedly thrown in a Dubai jail to be investigated for defaulting a loan taken in her name by her employer firm, returned to the city on September 5. As her husband, Edukulla Suresh, is in Dubai jail, she now awaits his repatriation.

Akhila, along with her husband Edukulla Suresh and brother Amula Nikhilesh, were hired by Pakistani employers Nadim Khokhar, Abid and Sajid Iqbal to work with a Dubai-based firm. However, they were not aware that the job was a trap.

Meanwhile, chief secretary to Telangana government SP Singh has requested the Consulate General of India to intervene and repatriate the trio and four other Telangana employees with the firm -- Dodle Pavan, H Digamber, T Srikanth Kumar and Guralla Rajeshwar on September 1. While Akhila returned to her in-laws’ house in Kothapet on September 5, Srikanth, Rajeshwar and Digamber have also been reportedly repatriated after undergoing CID questioning in Dubai.

Akhila will soon be meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appeal that her husband is innocent. “However, the challenge doesn’t end there for us. My brother went missing after I was taken in custody and I have to trace him. We invested all our savings in travelling to Dubai and surviving there after the firm shut down on June 12. Though I feel crippled, I will have to start working soon to provide for my son,” she said.

On paper, the firm which carries dealings in equipments and safety devices, has claimed that it is 10 years old. However, Akhila who served as the HR manager, grew suspicious as their MD never showed up and they were not paid a steady salary. “In July, we were taken in custody by Dubai police because the company had borrowed loans on our names. After that day, there has been no trace of my brother. I wasn’t allowed to meet my husband,” she said.