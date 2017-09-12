HYDERABAD: On a day when state BJP leaders undertook protests in all districts asking government to celebrate Hyderabad State Liberation Day, officially on September 17, BJP’s ally at Centre and also in AP, TDP, on Monday expressed doubts about commitment of BJP in going against TRS in the state.

“BJP appears to be adopting double-standard approach towards TRS. On one hand, state leaders are undertaking agitations against policies of state government and on other hand, BJP’s national level leaders and leaders from other states are praising its policies. This strange act by BJP leaders is creating confusion among people,” TDP TS unit working president A Revanth Reddy said.