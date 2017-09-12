MAHBUBNAGAR: The GO No 39 issued by the state government is creating ripples in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The main Opposition Congress organised massive dharna programmes in all the 14 Assembly constituencies against the GO. The dharna programme held in Pebber of Wanaparthy district turned violent and led to physical attack on local MLA G Chinna Reddy by the ruling TRS activists.



TPCC Vice President Mallu Ravi speaking at the dharna programme held in Mahbubnagar alleged that the state is under a feudal rule and added that the issue of GO No 39 is a classic example of the misrule. He demanded the government to immediately revoke the GO. Former minister and Gadwal MLA DK Aruna took part in the dharna held in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters. She said her party is strongly opposing the appointment of TRS workers and leaders in Rytu Samanvaya Samithis. She demanded immediate revocation of the GO. Later, she submitted a representation to the District Collector.



Agriculture Officers of the four districts told Express that they do not have any powers in the appointment of farmers in the committees. They said the GO states only local farmers have to be appointed in the committees with 1/3 reservation to women farmers.