HYDERABAD: A second-year intermediate student, who went missing from her residence in Hyderabad three days ago, was found dead in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana. Police said the youngster might have been murdered and her body thrown in the rocky terrain on the outskirts of Ameenpur.

The 17-year-old was a resident of Kukatpally in the city and had been living with her relatives in Miyapur. On September 9, the girl told her sister that she would be visiting her friend in a nearby locality and left home around 5.30 pm. After an hour, the family members tried to contact her but her mobile phone was switched off. They contacted all her friends but they could not trace her. The family then lodged a missing case with Cyberabad police.

Late last night, locals found the body of a girl in the rocky terrains of Ameenpur and police were informed. This morning, all neighbouring police stations were alerted and the body was then identified as that of the missing girl from Miyapur.

The girl's parents, who run a cloth business in Hyderabad, identified the body of that of their daughter. Meanwhile, police and forensic doctors at the Gandhi General Hospital in the city said the victim bore injuries on her cheek, face and legs.

Cyberabad police have examined surveillance camera visuals and found that the girl, along with a boy, was found talking to an auto driver at Miyapur. Police suspect the girl might have been murdered there and her body dumped in Ameenpur. It is as yet unclear whether any attempt was made to sexually assault the girl, police said.