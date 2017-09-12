HYDERABAD: The Osmania University police on Monday registered a case against unknown miscreants for making threatening calls to the writer and Dalit intellectual Kancha Ilaiah, following controversy over his latest book on Arya Vysyas titled Vysyas are social smugglers (Saamajika smugglers Komatollu).

A section of people took to the streets protesting against Ilaiah’s book stating they were abused by the author by releasing the book targeting a section of people. While protests were taking place, some miscreants made calls to the author and indulged in threatening him.



Ilaiah walked into Osmania University police station and lodged a complaint alleging that he was threatened with abuses, phone calls and messages by unknown persons. Unending phone calls to his phone, he told police, were a threat to his life. He also submitted phone numbers of miscreants to police. Based on the complaint, police have registered a criminal intimidation against the miscreants and took up investigation.

Asad Owaisi comes in support of Iliah

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, came out in support of professor Kancha Ilaiah. He said Ilaiah has threat to his life and so do others who speak or write against RSS and BJP. Owasi said that Ilaiah is an intellectual of current times whose contribution to Ambedkarites can not be dismissed. “This is how it’s happening across the country. Anyone who tries to reason or debate or oppose them (BJP) on intellectual grounds, they want to kill them,” he said.