NALGONDA: With September 15, date fixed for the commencement of “Comprehensive Land Survey,” approaching fast, opposition parties have started increasing the “political heat” against State government’s exercise of setting up of “Farmers Coordination Committees” (Rythu Samanvaya Samithis) in each village, which will guide the State machinery in carrying out the proposed land survey.



All the opposition parties, which are accusing the ruling party of forming Farmers’ Committees only to transfer the benefits of welfare schemes to TRS sympathisers in each village with an eye on 2019 polls, have decided step up their attack over this issue. Thus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has already stunned the opposition parties with the implementation of welfare schemes tailored to the needs of weaker sections such as Yadavas and Rajakas, seems to have kept the opposition parties on their toes with his decision to hold a “Land Survey” to correct the land records by forming farmers’ committees in each village.



Proving this, Congress leaders on Monday organised protests across the State opposing the GO No. 39 issued to form Farmers’ Committees. BJP, TDP and Left too have decided to stage similar protests. While people organisations like Telangana Joint Action Committee led by M Kodandaram already upped the ante against the State’s move, even the YSRC, which has almost nonexistent in the State, released a press note on Monday opposing government’s decision.



Why farmers’ committees?

In the GO Ms No 39, released on August 27, the State government stated that Farmers’ Coordination Committees are being formed from village level to State level on nomination basis. The committees will advise the officials concerned to correct the land records in every village, during the proposed Land Survey.

Why is the survey now?

In order to prepare the list of eligible farmers to avail the D4,000 input subsidy scheme, for each agriculture season, a detailed farmer-wise survey was conducted by the agriculture department in May-July, this year. However, after finding some defects in the survey, government decided to hold another survey from September 15 to December 15.

Opposition objections

Opposition parties allege that the ‘Land Survey’ is aimed at selecting the beneficiaries for the farmers’ welfare schemes based on their political leanings, eyeing the 2019 general polls. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleges that the committees are being formed with TRS workers to enable them misuse public funds for political gains in the next elections. TJAC chairman M Kodandaram says the ruling party leadership is using the committees to strengthen the party at grassroots level.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman says these committees are being formed to provide benefits of welfare schemes to the TRS sympathisers. TDP leader A Revanth Reddy alleges that the survey has been planned to suit the political objectives of the ruling party.

What is the TRS view ?

Ruling TRS is of the view that the Committees will be helpful to it in consolidating its position in every village by the 2019 polls. TRS leaders in every village have been asked to ensure that all farmers become the members of the Farmers’ Committees in order to avail the welfare schemes.