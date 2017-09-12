HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned that drinking water should be given top priority in the utilisation of river waters and Minimum Draw Down Levels (MDDL) should be maintained at all the reservoirs and Irrigation projects.After a week’s gap for eye surgery, Rao is back to his regular reviews on Monday.



At a review meeting with the officials on supply of water to Mission Bhagiratha programme with Irrigation and Mission Bhagiratha officials, the chief minister said that once the government starts supplying drinking water to every household it will not be stopped. “For this water from the rivers should be available throughout the year. Maintain MDDL at all the projects.

It is not enough if water is stored at the projects, it should be released when need arises,” Rao directed the officials. The CM said that 30 resource points for Mission Bhagiratha are kept ready. “Calculate how much water is required for each resource point and store 25 per cent more than the required quantity of water,” he directed the officials. “We are constructing new irrigation projects besides the existing projects. We are allocating 10 per cent of water in each project for drinking water purposes,” the CM said.