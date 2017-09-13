MANCHERIAL : It seems ragging culture prevalent in colleges and universities has reached Gurukul schools. The suicide attempt by three students of Chennur and Luxettipet gurukul is an indication that the students took the extreme step due to harassment by senior students.

Within one week, three students of Luxettipet and Chennur gurukulam schools attempted suicide by consuming acid and ant poison. Protesting against the incident, Progressive Democratic Student Union (PDSU) and Student Federation of India (SFI) Leaders called for bandh of educational institutions on Tuesday. They demanded the education department to take stringent action against the principals.