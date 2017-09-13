HYDERABAD: A class XII student of a private college at Meerpet here jumped off the fifth floor of his residential building after he was allegedly beaten up by a vice-principal and two lecturers of his college, police said today.

The boy (17) had written "abusive" comments about a girl student of his college on a bench after which the two lecturers took him to the vice-principal's chamber yesterday, who allegedly hit him and asked him to bring his parents to the college, a police official said.

"After this the boy went to his house and called up his father stating that he was beaten up by vice-principal and two faculty members of the college and hence he is ending his life, and jumped from the building. He sustained multiple fractures in his legs and was hospitalised," said Meerpet police station Inspector N Ch Rangaswamy.

During investigation it was found out the boy had got frightened that his father may scold him over his behaviour and hence he jumped from the building.

Following the complaint, police have registered a case under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or any means) and relevant sections of JJ Act against the vice-principal and the two lecturers.

No one has been arrested so far.