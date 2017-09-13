HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to file counter affidavit in cases filed challenging the GO Ms 39 regarding formation of Farmers Coordination Committees (Rythu Samanvaya Samithis). The bench, however, stayed the disbursement of Rs 500 crore, a revolving fund earmarked for the samithis.



The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J Uma Devi was dealing with two cases filed by Satyanarayana Reddy and Manohar Reddy challenging the GO issued by the Telangana government to entrust the job of appointment of members and coordinators of “Rythu Samvaya Samithis” to the state ministers. The impugned GO issued by the state agriculture and cooperation department on August 27, 2017, wherein members and coordinators of the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis are to be nominated by the ministers is against the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution, they noted.



Advocate B Rachna Reddy said, “The present move is nothing but a political move by the Telangana government as appointments are made through nomination basis and these nominated persons are the political agents of the government”, she remarked. While adjourning the case by three weeks, the bench directed the government to file its counter affidavit on the issue.