HYDERABAD: Responding to an article published in The New Indian Express on August 29, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, the Telangana government and others concerned on the issue of extending assistance to Kanagala Sriramulu, a 37-year-old former commando of the National Security Guard (NSG), who was badly injured in the Pathankot terror attack on 2016. Sriramulu was part of NSG’s bomb disposal unit.



The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J Uma Devi was dealing with a PIL taken up suo moto based on the TNIE report about his injuries and the non-payment of benefits and financial assistance. Justice S V Bhatt of the HC had read the article and written to Acting CJ suggesting the matter be taken up as a PIL. “Only to ensure that the country and the institutions do not forget the bravehearts, I suggest taking up the cause as PIL... and the state does everything to ameliorate his physical and financial condition,”Justice Bhatt stated. The ACJ treated the article as a PIL seeking directions to the respondent authorities to sanction and remit all benefits to Sriramulu immediately.



When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the bench asked for the Centre’s response on the issue. Assistant solicitor general K Laxman said he would get instructions and would see that the benefits were provided at the earliest. Taking this submission into consideration, the bench issued notices to the Centre, Telangana government, Hyderabad district collector and others and posted the matter to October 10.

Injured braveheart

TNIE reported that 15 pieces of shrapnel had pierced Sriramulu’s body when a grenade went off during combing ops during the Pathankot terrorist attack in January 2016

Sriramulu has been unable to walk, talk or care for himself independently since then. He suffers from short-term memory loss and after he went into a coma for a few days, lost function on the right side of his body

The NSG had paid his family `2 lakh. Though he now receives a salary from the army, his family has been struggling to make ends meet