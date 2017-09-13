HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to place before it, by September 19, the status of the request of the Telangana government for allotment of 33 acres of Bison Polo Ground and 22 acres of Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad for construction of new Secretariat and Assembly buildings. The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice J Uma Devi was dealing with a PIL case which challenged the decision of the central government to transfer Bison Polo and Gymkhana grounds to the state government.



The counsel for the petitioners, who included former DGP MV Bhaskara Rao, veteran cricketer Vivek Jaisimha, sportsperson Turlapati Bharadwaj and Squadron Leader Anil Bhalla, contended that the decision of the Centre was in violation of the provisions of the Cantonment Act and also of the Constitution. “Both the grounds have been being used for defence purposes. Recently the ministry of defence has announced that the grounds will be allocated to the state government. The defence ministry has no power to do so since it is the President who has to accord permission as both the grounds belong to the Cantonment,” he argued.



The counsel pointed out that the ministers of Telangana were already making announcements on construction of the Secretariat and there were news reports that the state government was working out plans for the said construction. Stating that there was a Presidential order on the status of the grounds, he said the proposal to construct buildings for Secretariat on these grounds was violative of the Cantonments Act. Moreover, such constructions would take away the lung spaces from the citizens, he said.

The bench adjourned the case to September 19.

MP writes to Army units of AP, TS

Hyderabad:Elaborating the difficulties people of cantonment might face due to the proposed Secretariat building at Bison Polo Grounds, former MP and senior leader V Hanumantha

Rao wrote a letter to the Commandant of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

sub-areas to relook at its decision. “The TS government has sufficient space to accommodate the head of the departments in the present premises,” the letter read.