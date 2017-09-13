HYDERABAD: The state government announced its new excise policy for the two-year period of 2017-19 on Tuesday. Applications for new shops will be accepted from Wednesday. The new policy will come into force from October 1 this year and it will be in force till September 20, 2019. There are no major changes in the policy. However, wine shops across the state can remain open till 11 pm instead of 10 pm as of now. All the wine shops should have two CCTV cameras from October 1. The government has not considered the proposal for increasing the sale price of liquor.



Principal secretary (excise) Somesh Kumar said the application fee was increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. The government is expecting around 2,500 applications The six slabs in the previous policy have been reduced to four now. The Annual Retail Shop Excise Tax (earlier known as licence fee) for wine shops was fixed in four slabs. For the population up to 50,000, the tax will be Rs 45 lakh, for a population between 50,001 and 5 lakh it will be Rs 55 lakh, for a population between 5,00,001 and 20 lakh it will be Rs 85 lakh and for a population above 20 lakh the tax will be Rs 110 lakh.