HYDERABAD:The recent losses incurred by firms across various sectors in the Gulf countries have resulted in loss of job for many people from the state.Low crude oil prices have led to a huge decline in the remittances received by India from the Persian Gulf. Out of the 84,78,564 Indians employees working there, about 10 lakh are from Telangana. Following sudden closure of various firms in these countries, Telangana people in these companies are left in the lurch. Some companies are shutting down their operations without any notice. Thus, Gulf jobs are proving to be a bane to them.



Recently, 30 persons from Telangana were hit by the job loss when the industrial manufacturing company, Petron Gulf LLC, shut down its services. The company has not paid salary of four months to its employees. State’s NRI cell listed 15 Telangana employees belonging to the firm to be repatriated.

Five employees namely - Bingi Ravi from Karimnagar, Cheniveni Gangaiah, Katakam Rajaiah and Ganga Reddy, hailing from Jagtial and Sri Choudari of Sircilla have been repatriated.



Gangaih, who used to maintain attendance of the employees at the Petron Gulf LLC, told Express, “I returned after receiving air ticket from Indian Embassy in Oman. I had joined the firm in 2009 and now it is shut down. I survived with the Embassy’s help for a few months and now I have returned to my family without any savings.”“I have a family of five to look after. There are no good prospects that I see in my village. I have given the power of attorney for my case in Oman labour court to the Embassy. Now, all I look forward is for things to get stable in the Gulf,” he lamented.



Likewise, as many as 30,000 employees have lost their jobs in a Saudi construction firm — Saudi Binladin group because of the ongoing crisis, ‘low crude oil prices’.“Many Telanganites rendered jobless in Saudi Arabia because of sudden crisis in employment sector. Many of them have received faulty passports and are bound by contracts. Looking into the issue of each of the individuals and revising their visas will be a mammoth task,” Basanth Reddy, president of Gulf Telangana and Welfare Association, told Express.

Thus, the repatriation of the Telanganites who see no prospect for alternative employment in the Gulf at present, have emerged as a major challenge for the state government.



“Our plans for the NRIs are faulty. There is no elaborate plan to come out with a permanent solution for the Gulf victims,” said Bheem Reddy, a Gulf victims’ rights activist.Disputing this view, E Chittibabu of NRI cell in Telangana government said the government had begun the task of repatriation of employees of Petron Gulf LLC firm in Oman, who were rendered jobless last April. “A lot of information is yet to be received from Saudi Arabia and Dubai in this regard,” he added.

