HYDERABAD: The World Telugu Conference will be held for five days from December 15 to 19.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who reviewed the arrangements for the conference, instructed the officials to start the preparatory works immediately. Rao announced the sanction of Rs 50 crore for organising the WTC. Telangana Sahitya Academy will be the nodal agency for the WTC. The WTC will have programmes on several genres of the Telugu language and literature. WTC will be held at LB Stadium as the main venue.Preparatory meetings for WTC will also be held in the US and the Gulf.