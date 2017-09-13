HYDERABAD: The state government will soon introduce online ticket booking for movie theatres to check sale of movie tickets in black. Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday directed the officials to introduce online cinema ticket booking system at all the 437 theatres in the state.

Speaking at a review meeting on issues concerning the film industry, Srinivas Yadav said that permissions for movie shootings too would be issued online. Besides, the theatres would be allowed to screen a fifth show. The definition of the small-budget movies would be changed and enlarged to those shown from 35 screens to 100 screens.



“The single-window online system would help producers get permission for film shootings through online procedure in a speedy manner. Producers need not go to several departments for permissions for shootings under the new single window system,” the minister said. A land of around 100 acres, required for construction of a film institute, was identified in Rangareddy district.