HYDERABAD: Teluguwill be taught compulsorily in Telangana from Class 1 to Class 12 of schools following the state board syllabus from the 2017-18 academic year. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this on Tuesday after reviewing preparations for the World Telugu Conference. A resolution to this effect will be passed in the next Cabinet meeting. Currently Telugu must be taught till Class 10.

The CM said that all educational institutions in the State, both private and government, must teach Telugu as a compulsory subject from Class 1 to 12. He made it clear that only educational institutions teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject would be given recognition and permission to function.



For those opting for Urdu as a second language, Telugu should be offered as an optional course, he said. Rao asked the Sahitya Academy to prepare the syllabus for Telugu subject to be taught in primary, secondary and higher and intermediate classes. The syllabus should be prepared and textbooks should be printed at the earliest, he said. The syllabus fixed by the Sahitya Academy must be taught in all the educational institutions, with no leeway for schools to set their own syllabus for the subject.



Taking a cue from neighbouring states, such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the chief minister also said that all public and private establishments and institutions in Telangana should also display their organisation’s name in Telugu on their signboards. It is up to them to write their firm’s name in other languages as well, he said. A resolution to this effect will be passed in next Cabinet meeting.



Dr P Mashusudhan Reddy, president of Government Junior Lecturers Association responded to the move saying, “Of 9 lakh intermediate students, almost 75 per cent have taken up Sanskrit... Very few study Telugu or Urdu as they are not considered scoring subjects. Parents will not be in support of government if it implements it from next year. The state government should work towards changing mindset of parents and students first and also develop student friendly textbooks.