MAHBUBNAGAR : Four school students from Government Blind school in Mahbubnagar, have tested positive for swine flue. The students are Divya , Ravali, Shruti and Krishnaiah. All of them were shifted to Mahbubnagar district hospital. Two other students too displayed symptoms of swine flue.Hospital authorities took their blood samples and conducted tests and found that four of the six admitted students were tested positive. District medical and health officer Dr Ram Kishan told Express that the students were found to be suffering from swine flu after undergoing tests for typhoid, dengue, malaria and swine flu.



The students have been shifted to a special ward and are being provided the required treatment following directions from district collector Ronald Rose. Of the swine flu victims, Divya and Shruthi left to their respective natives Nalgonda and Danwada mandal in the district. Whereas, Ravali and Krishnaiah are kept in a special room in the and are being treated.