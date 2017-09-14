HYDERABAD: In yet another case of corporal punishment at schools, a Hyderabad school teacher allegedly slapped a Class 7 student for shifting out of his designated seat. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday and came to light on Wednesday after the victim’s parents approached the police. Police said the victim, a student of a school in Ram Koti had been slapped by the teacher against whom Sultan Bazar police had registered a case. Sultan Bazaar sub-inspector K Krishna Prasad said the teacher, Pramela, had slapped the boy for moving from one bench to another. The boy’s father lodged a complaint and a case under IPC Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against the teacher.

This incident comes days after an intermediate student attempted suicide after being beaten by teachers at his college and the case of a 11-year-old girl being forced to stand outside a boy’s urinal for not wearing her uniform to school generated national outrage. The child’s parents said she had been traumatised by the punishment by the school’s PE teacher. It also came to light that the school in question did not have requisite permissions from the government.

There have been many other incidents of corporal punishments from Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana. In April, a class seven student was beaten up by teacher at a Begumpet school for coming to school 15 minutes late and in February about 30 girl students were beaten at a school for doing poorly in a test at Amrabad, Mahbubnagar district.

Other Hyd cases

