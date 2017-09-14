HYDERABAD: The Marketing department is gearing up for the herculean task of procuring the possible record cotton produce and avoid unruly scenes witnessed during distress sale of chillies at market yards last year. Marketing minister T Harish Rao conducted a review along with five ministers, who were representing the major cotton cultivating districts at Secretariat on Wednesday.The state government is expecting 28 lakh tonnes of cotton this year. The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has agreed to start 143 purchasing centres in the state which will function six days in a week. The purchasing centres will start by October 20.



Harish Rao also decided to conduct a video conference with the district collectors on the cotton purchase on September 18. Harish Rao wanted the CCI officials to start opening purchasing centres from October 3 itself. The farmers resorted to cotton cultivation this year due to shortage of water and also expecting good revenues. Harish Rao wanted the officials to adopt the model used for purchasing the paddy for the cotton this year. The Union Textiles secretary too will come to the state on September 15 and examine arrangements for the purchase of cotton. Rao wanted CCI and state government officials to ensure that farmers do not suffer for want of price in selling the cotton. If any trader resorted to malpractices, the trader would be jailed, Harish Rao warned.



The ginning mills would be notified and the farmer could take his produce to the nearest mill. During the procurement of paddy too, the farmers were attached to the nearest rice mill so that they need not transport the goods to far off places. The amount would be credited to the accounts of farmers within 48 hours after they sell cotton. The state government will also keep a tab on the private traders who purchase cotton.

It too would take measures to ensure that no other person sells cotton to the CCI or at market yards in the guise of farmers.