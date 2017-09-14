HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has issued notices to the central and the state governments of AP and Telangana to respond to a PIL which sought bifurcation of the Telugu Akademi situated at Himayatnagar in the city.The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice J Uma Devi was, on Tuesday, dealing with PIL filed by MV Subba Rao, president of the Guntur district unit of All India Students Federation, seeking bifurcation of the employees and funds, which existed as on June 2, 2014, of Telugu Akademi for both the successor states.



The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that after the erstwhile state’s bifurcation, the Akademi, which is in Telangana state, extended the facilities to AP for only one year. The facilities and services included printing and distribution of textbooks of Intermediate, degree, D.Ed and B.Ed and competitive examinations. About 30 lakh textbooks are printed and distributed to Intermediate students in both the states and another 10 lakh to students appearing for other courses. At present, the students of AP are subjected to a lot of hardships as they are suffering for want of essential textbooks, he said.



Further, the counsel brought to the notice of the court that Telugu Akademi was listed in the X Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act 2014 and as per provisions of the Act the institutions listed in the Schedule should be bifurcated within two years from the appointed day (June 2, 2014), but till date the Centre and both the state governments have failed to take steps for its bifurcation. The bench issued notices to the respondent governments to respond by filing counter affidavits and posted the matter to October 3 for further hearing.