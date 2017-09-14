HYDERABAD: Even as the state government is aggressively constituting Farmers’ Coordination Committees to carry out ‘Comprehensive Land Survey’ in each village across the state, Opposition parties have further mounted their resistance to this exercise.All Opposition parties and people’s organisations led by Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan against government’s move. During their meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, the all-party delegation urged him to direct government to withdraw GO Ms No 39 issued to form Farmers’ Committees to take up a Comprehensive Land Survey in the state.

“The GO 39 issued to form farmers’ committees at village, mandal, district and state level is against the spirit of 73rd Constitutional amendment which provides powers to local bodies. These committees are aimed at transferring benefits of welfare schemes, implemented for farmers, directly to TRS workers. And if any farmer doesn’t support TRS, his land will not be registered by officials,” they told the Governor.

Further, the all-party delegation complained that the proposed Farmer’s Committees will take away the powers of democratically elected village sarpanches as the committees would directly supervise issues relating to farmers’ welfare. TJAC chairman Kodandaram said that a protest will be held at the office of Agriculture commissioner in Hyderabad on September 15 against the Farmers’ Committees. Later, there would be state-wide protests in front of Gram Panchayat offices in all villages on October 2.

BJP stages dharna in Hyd

BJP organised a dharna in Hyderabad opposing formation of Farmers’ Committees allegedly with TRS leaders in each village. “We will continue to organise protests till government withdraws its order issued to form such Committees,” BJP State unit chief K Laxman said after the protest.