Modi seeks vanajeevi ramaiah’s support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted support of Padma awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, for Swachhata Hi Seva programme. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted support of Padma awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, for Swachhata Hi Seva programme. The Prime Minister wrote a letter to Ramaiah to this effect. “I personally invite you to lend your support to the Swachhata Hi Seva movement and dedicate some time for the cause of Swachha Bharat. Your participation will further inspire others to be a part of the movement. You can share your experience with me on the Narendra Modi Mobile App,” Modi told Ramaiah in the letter. 

Modi told Ramaiah that “a clean India is the most noble service we can do for the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised. Unclean surroundings adversely impact the weaker sections of the society even more”. Modi further said: “Your invaluable work in conserving environment through unique social forestry initiatives is something that future generations will be grateful for”.

