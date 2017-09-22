Home States Telangana

‘The war against child sexual abuse is priority’

 If the average age of children who were subjected to abuse 10 years ago was 16, today, it stands at six.

Students and children participate in the Bharat Yatra led by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the average age of children who were subjected to abuse 10 years ago was 16, today, it stands at six. With children as young as two months old being sexually assaulted, war against child sexual abuse is priority, and Bharat Yatra is about this war, said Nobel laureate, Kailash Satyarthi. 
On his 11,000 km trail across 22 states and union territories, the activist who founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan movement, halted in the city on Thursday advocating to end sexual abuse and trafficking of children along with some survivors. Abuse was the way of life for these survivors, in their own words, when at the tender age of 10, some even younger, were forced to indulge in backbreaking work, all for nothing.

“I was five when I worked in a stone quarry along with my parents and six siblings. No one told us about school,” said one survivor. These survivors have now become advocates fighting all kinds of abuse against children. Satyarthi, who met with officials from various departments, judiciary and police said the one thing he is strongly pushing for is exclusive courts for children. 

