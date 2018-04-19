HYDERABAD: Refusing to interfere with the order of a single judge, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana government and Kakatiya University to take steps ensuring constitution of a proper executive council to the varsity. It was essential that the government first wakes up to the fact that it cannot allow the University, a prestigious and renowned institution of learning, to be run with an improper executive council at its helm and takes steps accordingly, the bench said.

The bench was dismissing an appeal filed by the state government and Kakatiya University challenging an order of a single judge who annulled the decision of the executive council in resolving to cancel the notification issued in 2012 for appointment of assistant professors based on recommendations of the three-man committee constituted by the state government.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench noted it was not the government’s case that it undertook an enquiry under Section 8 of the Act, and never put the Kakatiya University on notice. “What the government did was to unilaterally direct the state council of higher education to cause an enquiry and the state council, in turn, constituted a committee to enquire into the complaints. All this was done behind the back of the University and without notice to it”, the bench observed.