HYDERABAD: Addressing a public meeting in Saidabad area, MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that he would meet the Governor ESL Narasimhan and present their version of the Mecca Masjid blast case. He also dismissed rumours doing rounds in the wake of the verdict, including a call for bandh on April 20.

Coming down heavily on government's stance that 'hindu terror' was a creation of previous governments, Owaisi recalled the conviction of Devendra Gupta and Bhavesh Patel in the Ajmer dargah blast case of 2007. "What is Islamic terrorism?.... Isn't Hindu terror too for real?," Owaisi asked a huge gathering of his supporters at Eidgah Dargah Ujale Shah in Saidabad.

''Did someone from the sky come down and plant the bomb in the mosque? '' he wondered. "Had the Government been sincere and honest in punishing the accused, they would not have walked free. We have nothing against the Courts. But had the BJP been honest, the accused would have been punished. The NIA at the behest of the BJP deliberately went soft on the case to ensure that they would be acquitted.''

Comparing this with Dilsukhnagar blast case, he said: "For every court hearing, NIA was sending in Inspectors whereas in the trial in the Dilsukhnagar case, an IPS officer was present for every hearing. Moreover, NIA engaged an advocate who had no experience in dealing with a single murder case, let alone he representing the agency in a case of this magnitude. For dealing with such cases, an advocate should have at least 10 years of experience. But deliberately, they engaged a weak advocate."

He said that despite the fact the Swamy Aseemanand confessed to having carried out bomb blasts in Mecca Masjid, Ajmer Shareef and Samjhauta express, he retracted it later. ''Don't be surprised if the same accused are acquitted in the Samjhauta express case,'' he remarked.

Remarking that all those who planted bombs in Mecca Masjid, Ajmer shareef and Samjhautha Express are the 'illegitimate' children of Nathuram Godse, he wondered who will now do justice for the Mecca Masjid blast victims. "I must warn the Centre that all those who are behind these bomb blasts are now roaming free on the streets and they are a grave threat to the country.''

He also took on the Modi government for the way the BJP leaders came in support of the accused in the rape and murder of a eight year old in Kathua. ''BJP leaders were taking out a rally in support of the accused who kidnapped the girl, confined her to a temple and raped her repeatedly. Is there any humanity left in people ? I want all of you to protect your daughters from these inhuman elements. Protect the daughters of Hindus, dalits, Sikhs or people belonging to any other religion.''